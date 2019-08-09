Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund ( ERC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.099 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.54, the dividend yield is 9.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $12.54, representing a -1.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.78 and a 22.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.