Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund ( EAD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.08% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.23, the dividend yield is 8.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $8.23, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.31 and a 19.1% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

