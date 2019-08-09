Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund ( EAD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.18, the dividend yield is 8.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $8.18, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.34 and a 18.38% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.