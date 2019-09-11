Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund ( EOD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.146 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.68% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.48, the dividend yield is 10.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOD was $5.48, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.74 and a 22.6% increase over the 52 week low of $4.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.