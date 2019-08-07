Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.93, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WFC was $46.93, representing a -21.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.53 and a 9.09% increase over the 52 week low of $43.02.

WFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports WFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.49%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial ( XLF )

First Trust Morningstar ETF ( FDL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 2.64% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of WFC at 8.1%.