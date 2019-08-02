Quantcast

Wells Fargo boosts estimate for possible legal reserve shortfall to $3.9 billion

By Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday that it boosted its estimate for a possible legal reserve shortfall to $3.9 billion for the quarter ending June 30, from $3.1 billion earlier this year, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank said that the increase was due to "a variety of matters, including retail sales practices matters."

Referenced Symbols: WFC


