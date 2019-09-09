Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (WEBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. ( WEBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WEBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.82, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEBK was $30.82, representing a -13.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.50 and a 11.1% increase over the 52 week low of $27.74.

WEBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). WEBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.