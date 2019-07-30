Weir Group sees full-year oil and gas unit profit at lower end of target

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - Engineering company Weir Group Plc on Tuesday posted a 7% fall in like-for-like orders in the first half of the year and lowered the profit forecast for its oil and gas business, sending its shares down 3.5%.

The company said full-year oil and gas operating profit is now anticipated to be at the lower end of its previous forecast range of 55 million pounds to 95 million pounds.

