Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Weingarten Realty Investors ( WRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.395 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.87, the dividend yield is 5.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRI was $26.87, representing a -13.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.12 and a 12.9% increase over the 52 week low of $23.80.

WRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). WRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports WRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.55%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.