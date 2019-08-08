Weight Watchers International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WW

In trading on Thursday, shares of Weight Watchers International Inc (Symbol: WW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.25, changing hands as high as $30.54 per share. Weight Watchers International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WW's low point in its 52 week range is $16.71 per share, with $80.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.18.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »