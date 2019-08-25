Weekly Market Preview: Tariffs - The Real Enemy Of Stock Market; Stocks To Watch (ADSK, BBY, BOX)

Trade war rhetoric intensified Friday, sending stocks sharply lower after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had "hereby ordered" U.S. companies "to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.” This was in response to Beijing, which earlier imposed retaliatory tariffs on imports of U.S. goods.

Trump also called Fed chair Jay Powell an ‘enemy’ after Powell referred to the trade war as ‘turbulent.’

China on Friday announced its own set of tariffs of 5% and 10% on $75 billion in U.S. imports. This is in retaliation to the Trump Administration’s plans to slap a new round of tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, starting Sept. 1.

In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 623.34 points, or 2.4% to 25,628.90, the S&P 500 index lost 75.84 points, or 2.6% to close at 2,847.11, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 239.62 points, losing 3% to close at 7,751.77.

Notably, the decline came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell gave a speech at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The President has been insisting that the Fed act to stimulate the economy as a means to counterbalance any damage the trade war might have on the economy.

Powell, however, on Friday warned there is only so much the central bank can do. Powell did, however, crack the door open for a possible 25 basis-point rate cut at its next meeting in September, though he said "the U.S. economy has continued to perform well overall.”

That said, Powell tempered those remarks by saying “We have seen further evidence of a global slowdown” since the Fed’s last meeting in July. Following the Powell’s speech, the Fed funds futures markets now sees a probability of at least a 25 basis-point cut 100%, up from 95.8% prior to the speech. The market is also betting 5% chance of a 50 basis-point cut.

When the dust settled, the decline in the stock market was the fourth consecutive week of losses for the major averages.

The Dow ended the week down 1%, while the S&P 500 saw a 1.4% drop and the Nasdaq lost about 2%. While stocks are becoming cheaper, it’s more evident that this lingering uncertainty with U.S.-China trade makes it tough for investors to be long equities and take on additional risk, given that it is unclear how the additional tariffs will impact corporations. The issue is now even less clear after the President also referred to China's President Xi as an enemy.

What’s an investor to do? Treading lightly is still the name of the game at this point. Escaping macro wildcards and tweets will be hard for investors to do. Raising cash and having ample dry powder to buy on lower lows continues to be a good strategy.

In the meantime, here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Autodesk (ADSK) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Aug. 27

Wall Street expects Autodesk to earn 61 cents per share on revenue of $786.98 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 19 cents per share on revenue of $611.7 million.

What to watch: Shares of Autodesk have been under heavy selling pressure ever since the CAD software giant reported first quarter revenue and earnings that missed analysts consensus estimates. Although Q1 revenue grew 31% year over year, the closely-watched subscription revenue of $596 million fell just below the $599.6 million analysts were looking for. Autodesk is in a multi-year transition from a licensing-focused business to a Software-as-a-Service model. While this shift has hurt its financials, the move is poised to pay strongly in the quarters and years ahead, yielding strong annual recurring revenue growth. On Tuesday the company must show that the Q1 miss was just a hiccup.

Box (BOX) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Aug. 28

Wall Street expects Box to post a per-share loss of 2 cents on revenue of $169.53 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 5 cents per share on revenue of $148.22 million.

What to watch: To what extent can Box get out of the penalty box it finds itself in. Although the company has quickly emerged as leader in the highly competitive cloud content management market segment, revenue growth has been in decline for several years. Last quarter, though revenue and EPS came in above expectations, billings growth decelerated and the company reduced guidance, eliminating the $1 billion in revenue goal by FY22, which sent the stock plunging. The company can use a healthy dose of good news. And while analysts remain broadly positive about Box’s prospects, investors don’t appear to have that same patience, given the high valuation of the stock.

Best Buy (BBY) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Aug. 29

Wall Street expects Best Buy to earn 99 cents per share on revenue of $9.56 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 91 cents per share on revenue of $9.38 billion.

What to watch: Retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) have shown they can leverage their scale and execute to withstand the lingering trade tensions that has hurt competitor. Can Best Buy do the same? The technology-focused retailer is slowly differentiating itself from with investments in omni-channel offerings as well as transformation to its supply chain. These moves, along with its increased use of technology and automation, are aimed at improving the customer experiences, while driving cost cuts. The company will announce results, however, with new rounds of tariffs that neither Target nor Walmart had to answer to. So Thursday’s results will be more about the guidance than the actual numbers themselves.

Dell (DELL) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 29

Wall Street expects Dell to earn $1.46 per share on revenue of $23.29 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.43 per share on revenue of $23.12 billion.

What to watch: The PC market appears to be on a modest recovery, growing 1.5% to 63 million units in the second quarter, according to recent data from Gartner. “Worldwide PC shipments growth was driven by demand from the Windows 10 refresh in the business market in the second quarter of 2019.” This bodes well for Dell, which had a Q2 market share of 17%, trailing only HP and Lenovo. With the stock trading at around $46, or $20 below the $66 consensus price target, Dell offers an attractive risk-reward trade, especially given the company's diverse portfolio of software and hardware revenue streams. On Thursday a top- and bottom-line beat, along with strong guidance, can affirm this belief.