Weekly Market Preview: Stocks Gone Wild; Fed To the Rescue? What To Watch For the Coming Week

Stock’s ended Friday’s trading session higher, ending a wild week for Wall Street featuring gains and losses, which see-sawed each session. This behavior suggests investors are grappling between headline-driven events (whether bond yields or tariffs) and the potential risks those offer towards the present.

The major averages found a way to recover from sharp losses that started a tough five-day stretch on the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot 307 points higher Friday, thanks to a combination of factors, namely rising bond yields. Investors were also encouraged by global economic outlook after Europe and China announced plans for additional stimulus to shore up their economies.

The Dow closed 1.2% higher on Friday to a wild week at 25,886, the S&P 500 index ended 1.4% higher to 2,889, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 1.7% higher at 7,896. The averages posed a two straight days of gains, which preceded an 800-point decline in the Dow, while the broader S&P 500 fell 3%. The selloff was caused by the bond market, which flashed a recession warning as the yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly fell below the yield on the 2-year Treasury.

That rare scenario, called an inverted yield curve, has preceded every recession in the modern era. Even with the Wednesday’s massive selloff, the market bounced back in part due to strong earnings and guidance from Walmart (WMT), which suggests the U.S. economy remains strong even though lingering uncertainty with China makes it tough for investors to be long equities and take on additional risk. For the week, the Dow finished 1.5% lower, the S&P 500 ended down 1%, while the Nasdaq gave up 0.8%.

Will the Fed save the market? The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet at the Jackson Hole symposium this coming Thursday, during which Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech, which will give investors a sense on the sort of monetary policy the Fed will adopt in the months ahead. Bond traders are pricing in a 69% probability of a 25 basis-point cut at the September meeting and 31% odds for a 50-point cut.

We won’t know what the Fed will do until the official announcement is made, but in the meantime, investors should expect volatility to become the norm. This is because while analysts remain broadly positive about the the direction of the U.S. economy, growth and profit expectations will have to be reset until a handshake deal regarding trade is reached between the U.S. and China. For the coming week, here are the stocks to keep an eye on.

Baidu (BIDU) - Reports after the close, Monday, Aug. 19

Wall Street expects Baidu to earn 98 cents per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.03 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Baidu, which are trading near 52-week lows, have been under heavy selling pressure over the past several quarters. The stock has fallen almost 40% since the company announced first quarter earnings results, which revealed a revenue loss of $47 million. The Chinese tech giant has suffered amid increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China as fewer companies are advertising on its platform. A potential decline in the Chinese economy, along with the trade war, has become a concern for investors. The company is in desperate need of some good news, including strong guidance which can support the near-term performance of the stock.

Home Depot (HD) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Aug. 20

Wall Street expects Home Depot to earn $3.09 per share on revenue of $31.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.05 per share on revenue of $30.46 billion.

What to watch: The home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have have topped analysts’ forecast during every quarter over the past five years. While it’s true, home-price growth has slowed for the last several months, while the number of existing home sales has also moderated, Home Depot should still benefit from increased spending by Millennials as well as from the investments it has made in technology and fulfillment. On Tuesday analysts will focus on the extent to which Home Depot can deliver not only strong same-store sales growth, but also positive guidance.

Target (TGT) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Aug. 21

Wall Street expects Target to earn $1.62 per share on revenue of $18.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.47 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion.

What to watch: The consumer is strong and remains the driving force of the U.S. economy. Just as important, big-box retail is not dead, as evidenced by the strong earnings results and forecasts just delivered from Walmart. Aside from the impressive bottom line beat, Walmart raised its full-year same-store sales forecast in the U.S., affirming the level of confidence it has despite concerns about trade war. Can Target keep up the pace? With its stock rising 27% year to date, Target has been one of the better performers in the retail sector, thanks to the company’s e-commerce initiatives. It will nonetheless need strong top- and bottom-line results and solid digital growth to keep Wall Street excited.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 22

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 47 cents per share on revenue of $3.95 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 71 cents per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

What to watch: Software stocks have been punished during the tech recent selloff. And Salesforce, despite its success, hasn’t escaped that wrath. Shares of the cloud computing giant have fallen more than 9.5% over the past thirty days. Investors who have waited for a better entry point can do well here, given the company’s projected earnings growth rate of 27.5% annually over the next five years. Salesforce’s customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics. As such, Salesforce’s guidance and its billings forecast will be closely-watched on Thursday to assess the direction of the stock.

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 22

Wall Street expects HP to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of $14.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 52 cents per share on revenue of $14.59 billion.

What to watch: Is now the right time to bet on HP stock? Global PC shipments rose 1.5% year over year, reaching 63 million units, according to new Gartner data. Microsoft's (MSFT) Windows 10 refresh has been a major contributor of rising enterprise demand, which served to offset a decline in mobile PC shipments. This news bodes well for PC manufactures like HP. While the company has delivered several straight quarters of revenue growth, investors aren’t willing to bet on a sustained recovery in the stock. On Thursday the company must demonstrate that the uptick in segments such as Personal Systems and Print, which has shown improvement over the past year, deserves multiple expansion.