Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ)

The better-than-expected GDP report that came out Friday, combined with bullish second quarter earnings reports lends credence to the notion that the momentum the stock market has witnessed over the past several weeks could be here to stay. That is, of course, if the Fed gives the market what it wants.

Stocks closed at fresh highs Friday, thanks second-quarter gross domestic product came in at 2.1%, the Commerce Department said on Friday. While that was down from Q1’s 3.1% growth, due to tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, it still arrived better than the 2% growth economists expected. More importantly, the figure would seem to eradicate concerns about a looming recession.

“The recession talk was always overstated,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, according to CNBC. “Those that were doing the Chicken Little, the sky is falling, we’re headed for recession talk were clearly early in that assessment. The economic data continue to suggest that the economy isn’t near recession, at least in the next year or so.”

Investors celebrated the news, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average 51 points higher Friday to end at 27,192.45, while the S&P 500 index added 22 points to finish at 3,025.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 91 points, 1.11%, to close at 8,330.21. Both the S&P and Nasdaq netted new all-time highs. The gains were driven by tech heavyweights like Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL ) and Twitter (TWTR ), which gained 10.45% and 9%, respectively, on better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.

What’s more, the positive GDP news arrived on the heels of strong earnings reports from the likes of Facebook (FB ), Microsoft (MSFT ) and Starbucks (SBUX ), stoking increased appetite for equities. This coming week, more market heavyweights will step up to the plate to announce their results, which will be flanked by the decision by the Fed, which will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding interest rates, which would give an indication of where equities may head in the second half of the year. Here are the names to keep an eye on.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Reports after the close, Monday, Jul. 29

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat to lose 8 cents per share on revenue of $52.71 million. This will be the company’s second earnings report as a public issue.

What to watch: Calling Beyond Meat’s IPO a success would be an understatement. Thanks to surging consumer demand owing to tailwinds from its well-differentiated product offering, BYND stock price has skyrocketed from a $25 IPO pricing to over around $240 for a return of 860%. And despite concerns about valuation and the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players like Tyson Foods (TSN ) and Hormel Foods (HRL ) exist, Beyond has tons of support from the market. For the stock price to continue to rise, however, on Monday the company must affirm the belief that it can successfully disrupt the traditional meat marketplace and outline its path towards profitability.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jul. 30

Wall Street expects Gilead to earn $1.72 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.91 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion.

What to watch: Shares of biotech specialist Gilead have risen 7% year to date, underperforming the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index. This underperformance has been a trend with Gilead's stock over the past several years as the shares have lost 17% in three years, while the S&P has risen 40%. Increased competition from the likes of Merck (MRK ) and AbbVie (ABBV ) have pressured Gilead’s HCV revenues, resulting in declining sales in several key products such as Harvoni and Sovaldi, which are used to cure liver diseases. But with a new CEO on board, things could be about to change.

Apple (AAPL) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jul. 30

Wall Street expects Apple to earn $2.10 per share on revenue of $53.39 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.34 per share on revenue of $53.27 billion.

What to watch: Apple’s revenues, which have declined in each of the first two quarters of this fiscal year, are expected to decline again. Wall Street isn’t worried, however. The company is in an iPhone cycle that is not expected to generate much interest until next year when Apple launches 5G-enabled devices. In that vein, this explains why Apple acquired Intel’s (INTC ) chip business for an estimated $1 billion. The conference call on Tuesday will be centered on this acquisition and how Apple plans to build out its 5G chip expertise. As such, the performance of company’s services business will be the main trend to watch during the quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jul. 30

Wall Street expects AMD to earn 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 14 cents per share on $1.76 billion in revenue.

What to watch: AMD shares have been on fire for much of the year, skyrocketing some 84% year to date, crushing the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index. AMD’s popularity has been driven by several factors, namely the improving business conditions and its diverse range of products for growing markets such as client CPUs, server CPUs and GPUs for data centers and gamers. The recent entry in the realm of gaming by Apple and Google have magnified the company’s growth potential. And this is despite intense competition from Nvidia (NVDA ). Can AMD’s earnings and guidance Tuesday keep the momentum going?

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jul. 31

Wall Street expects Qualcomm to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.

What to watch: Qualcomm’s recent settlement with Apple means the two companies will go back to doing business, which is a win-win for both. While, Qualcomm’s chips are still well ahead of competitors when it comes to speed and other features, Apple is buying Intel’s smartphone modem business which in the future could limit Qualcomm’s iPhone presence. As such, Qualcomm management on Wednesday will need detail on how it plans to respond to a potential threat from Apple. Investors will also listen closely to Qualcomm’s guidance to gauge strength and weakness in end market demand, especially given recent concerns about a stalling smartphone market.

Square (SQ) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 1

Wall Street expects Square to earn 16 cents per share on revenue of $557.07 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 13 cents per share on revenue of $385.43 million.

What to watch: Shares of Square took a beating in the first quarter, falling by double digits, on concerns of slowing growth. This is even though the payment processor posted a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Since then, the stock has come roaring back, rising 40% so far this year. Management’s guidance has been weak for two straight quarters, causing the share price to fall. But ti would appear investors have forgiven the company. For the stock to keep rising, however, the company on Thursday will need to show it can re-accelerate revenue growth as it did in the five quarters prior to Q1 and issue an outlook that suggests confidence about the strength of the business.