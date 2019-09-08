Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (AVGO, KR, PLAY, ZS)

Stocks closed higher Friday, capping a solid week during which both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted three straight days of gains. Friday’s increase came despite a weaker-than-expected jobs report, which fueled the odds that Federal Reserve, having already adopted easier monetary policy, will lower interest rates when it convenes at its next policy meeting later this month.

The market has priced in as much as two more interest rate cuts, according to several analysts, who believes the Fed will in fact take action to stem a decelerating U.S. economy, especially as trade tensions between the U.S. and China persists. The jobs report for August showed a fewer-than-expected 130,000 new jobs were created in the month. The employment data highlights the fact that there is fragility in the economy that requires some intervention by the Fed.

The 130,000 new jobs in August was below 173,000 economists were looking for and the figure was down from the 159,000 jobs added in July. The figure, nonetheless, not only kept the unemployment rate steady at 3.7%, it also drove average hourly earnings higher by 0.4% month-over-month and 3.2% year-over-year. The mixed data was enough to send the Dow higher by 69.31 points, or 0.3%, to 26,797.46, while the S&P 500 added 2.71 points, or about 0.1%, to 2,978.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index, meanwhile, slipped 13.75 points, or 0.2%, to finish the session at 8,103.07.

For the week, the Dow added a 1.5% gain, while both the S&P and Nasdaq rose 1.8%. For those of you keeping score at home, the Dow is now just 2% shy of its record closing peak at 27,359.16, which it hit in July. In other words, despite all of the fears surrounding trade between the U.S. and China and concerns of weakening earnings growth, investors have not lost their appetite for risk. In that vein, while this week is somewhat quiet on the earnings front, here are four stocks to keep an eye on.

Dave & Busters (PLAY) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 10

Wall Street expects Dave & Busters to earn 84 cents per share on revenue of $344.54 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 84 cents per share on revenue of $319.19 million.

What to watch: PLAY shares have been under heavy selling pressure ever since the restaurant and entertainment giant reported first quarter revenue and earnings that missed analysts consensus estimates. Although Q1 revenue grew more than 9% year over year, the closely-watched metric of comparable sales fell 0.3%, falling short of the consensus expectation for a 1.6% gain. The shift of the Easter holiday was blamed in part for the shortfall. The results sent the stock falling to more than 16% to a 52-week low. On Tuesday the company must show that the Q1 miss was just a hiccup and its strategy to drive new store growth can deliver long-term value.

Zscaler (ZS) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 10

Wall Street expects Zscaler to earn 1 cent per share on revenue of $82.79 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 1 cent per share on revenue of $56.17 million.

What to watch: The cybersecurity specialist, which has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateways, has seen its stock double from a year ago. But since reaching an intraday all-time high of $89.54 set on July 26, Zscaler stock has sold off almost 30%. Zscaler's cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. But investors have grown concerned over increased competition and the extent to which Zscaler's sales channels can continue to drive top-line growth. Can its results on Tuesday allay those fears?

Kroger (KR) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Sep. 12

Wall Street expects Kroger to earn 41 cents per share on revenue of $28.38 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 41 cents per share on revenue of $27.87 billion.

What to watch: The supermarket leader has a lot of prove when it reports Q2 earnings, particularly amid concerns about the health of the company’s business model. While retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) have shown they can leverage their scale and execute to withstand the lingering trade tensions, Kroger has suffered erosion in its operating margins, which sent KR stock falling in July to a 20-month low. But with the stock trading at just 10 times earnings, KR is cheap enough to expect a significant bounce in the shares if Thursday’s Q2 results come above expectations.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Sep. 12

Wall Street expects the company to earn $5.13 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.98 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.

What to watch: Soft fiscal year guidance, owing to trade tensions with China, sent Broadcom shares falling some 10% last quarter. This is even though the semiconductor giant delivered yet another profit beat and double-digit revenue growth. Although the shares have recovered, at around $291 they are still some 10% off their 52-week high of $323. Strong forward-looking commentary from Broadcom management on Thursday could move not only Broadcom shares back above $300, it can alter the perception of the entire chip sector.