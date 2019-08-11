Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY)

Stocks ended Friday’s trading session lower, extending what can be described as a see-saw week as investors grapple between headline-driven events (whether bond yields or tariffs) and the potential risks of the present.

On Friday President Donald Trump doused water on any hopes of a near-term trade deal between the U.S. and China, suggesting that the tariffs that’s expected to be imposed on China on September 1 might actually happen. Even with the dire news, the major averages found a way to recover from sharp losses that started a tough five-day stretch on the market. While analysts remain broadly positive about the direction of the U.S. economy, growth and profit expectations will have to be reset until there’s a resolution with trade.

China, which earlier in the week devalued its currency, can find other ways to retaliate to the September 1 tariffs, leaving analysts to speculate on the impact this will have on corporate revenue and earnings forecasts. This will also impact their price targets for certain stocks and the S&P 500 in general. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday down 90.75 points, or 0.3% to 26,287.44. Impressively, at one point, after being down as much as 280 points, the blue chip index turned positive.

The S&P 500 index slipped 19.44 points, or 0.7%, to end the session at 2,918.65, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1% to 7,959.14, off 80.02 points. At one point Friday, all three major averages suffered declines of at least 1%. For the week, the Dow ended down 0.8%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.6% and S&P 500 lost 0.5%. The question now is, given that these benchmarks are now down some 5% off their highs, is trade risk completely baked into stock prices, particularly those of U.S. multinationals which have more than 40% their revenue tied to China?

The good news is talks between the U.S. and China are expected to continue this month, which leaves open some possibility that a trade deal can be reached. So the theme for investors is to remain cautiously optimistic. In other words, investors should tread lightly and expect the volatility to become the norm in the near term, though equities will be fine in the long run. And Friday’s 280-point bounce into the green, albeit temporarily, suggest there’s still the belief that stocks are the best asset class there is. Here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Tencent (TCEHY) - Reports after the close, Monday, Aug. 12

Wall Street expects Tencent to earn 36 cents per share on revenue of $13.2 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 27 cent per share on revenue of $10.62 billion.

What to watch: After a new round of U.S. tariffs and China devaluing its currency, which recently sent the market spiraling downward, is now the right time to bet on Chinese stocks like Tencent? The company has seen its stock slide almost 10% this month and trades about 14% below its 52-week high of $51.24. Currently trading at around $43, Tencent stock is down about 27% from its all-time high of $60 reached in January 2018. China’s second-largest company (behind Alibaba), Tencent dominates social media and gaming. Its earnings per share are expected to grow 21% in 2019 and 28% in 2020, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. Nonetheless, Monday’s results and guidance will dictate how much faith investors should put into Tencent beyond the geopolitical risks.

Tilray (TLRY) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Aug. 13

Wall Street expects Tilray to report a per-share loss of 25 cents on revenue of $41.11 million. This compares to the previous year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 17 cents on revenue of $9.74 million.

What to watch: The legal cannabis industry is projected to grow between $50 billion and $75 billion in annual revenue in the next ten years, according to some estimates. For some context, in terms of global revenue, that level of growth would put the cannabis industry on par with the soda industry. Figuring out which pot stocks will thrive is question investors are grappling with. Tilray, which has focused its efforts on high-margin medical marijuana patients, is one to keep an eye on. The company’s partnerships with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Novartis (NVS) gives it a branding edge that’s not afforded to other cannabis peers.

Cisco (CSCO) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Aug. 15

Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 82 cents per share on revenue of $13.39 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 70 cents per share on revenue of $12.84 billion.

What to watch: Can Cisco continue to grow revenue despite operating in a mature market? The Dow bellwether continues to scale back its switching and routing businesses, while trying to develop growth businesses within service areas such as security, the cloud, data center and analytics. Progress in these areas have been better-than-expected. The stock has reacted positively, rising 22% year to date. But the Street is eager to see what its will 2020 guidance look like. On Wednesday investors will want to see the extent to which Cisco’s forecast can signal how businesses are spending on infrastructure, while signaling how new tariffs have impacted it growth projections.

Alibaba (BABA) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Aug. 15

Wall Street expects Alibaba to earn $1.49 per share on revenue of $16.09 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $11.66 billion.

What to watch: Is now the time to bet on an Alibaba recovery? As with other Chinese stocks such as Tencent, the new round of U.S. tariffs and China devaluing its currency present additional risk. But it’s tough to expect Alibaba’s recent investments, particularly its "new retail" efforts aimed at merging elements of online and offline commerce, not pay off in the future. The Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant has rolled out various products aimed at meeting the needs of customers who are migrating more towards the realm of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things. On Thursday the company must nonetheless give investors a reason to believe in the stock, which has fallen about 10% over the past year, compared to a 2% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 15

Wall Street expects Nvidia to earn $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

What to watch: Shares of the graphic chip powerhouse, which has delivered twelve consecutive beat-and-raise quarters, have been punished during the recent tech selloff, falling 10% over the past three months, while plunging 40% over the past year. Investors have grown concerned about the market for graphics cards used in video games, which has become more magnified amid the trade war with China. But given the company’s exposure to multiple growth markets such as the datacenter, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others, Nvidia stock could be poised for a rebound. On Thursday the company’s guidance could be a catalyst to revive not only NVDA stock, but also the entire chip sector.