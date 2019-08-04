Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks to Watch for the Coming Week (ATVI, DBX, DIS, LYFT, ROKU)

We’ve seen this movie before. A tweet from President Trump on Thursday, announcing plans to put additional tariffs on Chinese imports, has sent the stock market into a panic. The President’s tweet arrived one day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the market that the Fed would remain data dependent and not cut rates as aggressively as investors would like.

The last time those two events happened was in May (through June) and the market spiraled into correction territory, falling some 10%. Since then, up until Monday, the market not only had recovered those losses, it powered through its way to all-time highs, with the S&P 500 index breaking north of 3,000. In other words, investors who bought the dips between May and June profited handsomely. What do you suppose I’m going to suggest this time?

That's correct - I am suggesting that you buy this dip and stay the course.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged a third day of losses Friday as investors try to reconcile the implications of the additional tariffs that are due to hit China on September 1. The Dow on Friday lost 98 points to close at 26,461. At one point during the session, the blue chip index was down as much as 300 points, suggesting some investors bought the dip. The S&P 500 Index finished the day at 2,932, losing 22 points, while the Nasdaq lost 108 points, or 1.3% to close at 8,004.

Notably, the losses come even as the Labor Department announced better-than-expected pace of hiring in July. Obviously, ratcheting trade tensions now brings into question the Fed’s ability to keep the economy humming along, despite the strong jobs market, which is considered a lagging indicator. Powell’s characterization of the July cut as a “mid-cycle adjustment” didn’t sit well with investors. It would seem the market is now pricing in a higher probability.

The market is now pricing in a 98% chance that the Fed will cut rates again at its next policy meeting on September 18. That’s up from a 51% probability on Wednesday, according to CME Group data. IT remains to be seen whether the Fed agrees. What we know so far is that corporate earnings for the second quarter have been much better than expected. This coming week, more market heavyweights announce their results. Here are the names to keep an eye on.

Disney (DIS) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Wall Street expects Disney to earn $1.75 per share on revenue of $21.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.87 per share on revenue of $15.23 billion.

What to watch: To what extent can Disney capture a sizable share in the changing TV landscape that is dominated by streaming? Because of its scale in content production, Disney looks well-positioned in the market, even more so now that the company owns Fox entertainment assets. What’s more, Disney is the majority owner of streaming service Hulu. That, combined with its plans to launch its highly anticipated Disney+ service on Nov. 12, makes Disney a force to be reckoned with. Pricing in those expectations, DIS stock has responded impressively, rising 30% this year, compared with a 17% rise in the S&P 500 index. Hard to imagine anything being more important on the conference call Wednesday than Disney affirming its streaming capabilities.

Lyft (LYFT) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Wall Street expects Lyft to lose $1.39 per share on revenue of $808.31 million. This will be the company’s second earnings report as a public issue.

What to watch: The country's No. 2 ride-sharing service will announce its second earnings report as a public company. Concerns about the about the company's profitability has plagued the stock since its IPO. Shares have lost about 25% since they first began trading as investors grapple with the company’s operating losses. But as Lyft is spending to invest in its infrastructure, the company is also working to curtail costs on other aspects of the business such as promotions. To the extent Lyft can deliver a top- and bottom-line beat Wednesday, while guiding lower capex, the shares may drive back to their IPO level of $72.

Roku (ROKU) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Wall Street expects Roku to lose 21 cents per share on revenue of $224.2 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company reported a breakeven quarter of zero cents on revenue of $156.81 million.

What to watch: To say Roku shares have been one of the top performers so far this year would be an understatement. With the shares rising 228%, compared with a 17% rise in the S&P 500 index, suggests the level of optimism the market has with Roku’s growth prospects. It also means expectations are high. Describ ing itself as a "content distribution platform,” Roku has ambitions of becoming the go-to platform for TV streaming. The company’s strong beat-and-raise Q1 suggests its goals are on track despite intense competitive pressure from products such as Amazon’s (AMZN ) Fire Stick , Google’s ( GOOG , GOOGL ) Chromecast and Apple’s ( AAPL ) Apple TV. On Wednesday investors will be eager to see what Roku can do for an encore?

Dropbox (DBX) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 8.

Wall Street expects Dropbox to earn 9 cents per share on revenue of $400.91 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 11 cents per share on revenue of $339.2 million.

What to watch: It's been just over a year since Dropbox was listed as a public company. And the company has already established on strong track record for execution. Wall Street is eager to see whether the company can extend its streak of top- and bottom-line beats to six straight. Dropbox, which makes money by selling cloud subscriptions to their product, posted first quarter revenue growth of 22%, while paying users totaled 13.2 million, up from 11.5 million. On Thursday the company must demonstrate that it can monetize its user base to sustain long-term profitability.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 8.

Wall Street expects Activision to earn 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

What to watch: Expectations are low for Activision , which has seen its stock price fall 30% over the past year, pressured by the emerging popularity battle royale games, which have leapfrogged the sort of traditional console and mobile games Activision relies on. On Thursday investors will get a sense of not only what the quarter looks like, but also how management feels about the company’s turnaround potential in terms of content. In the near term, investors will want to see meaningful positive impact from a new generation of games the company has released. The maker of "Call of Duty" will need to demonstrate it still has a potent combination of strong digital revenues and rising profits margins.