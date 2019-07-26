Weekly Economic Summary: Many Sectors Continue to Decline But Residential Housing May Be Improving

What motivated me to analyze and provide commentary on economic releases were the constant and continuous misrepresentation of data by the market pumpers. I tend to be perceived as more negative than others in my analysis as I am not looking only for bright spots in the data. Generally what I continue to see is soft data across the board. The residential home sales sector has soft data also, but I am witnessing a possible trend shift toward improvement.

Existing-Home Sales

Existing home sales this week headlined "Existing-Home Sales Falter 1.7% in June". Yes, the numbers this month sucked if one wants to analyze the data for only one month. Our analysis was much more brutal than the National Association of Realtors in looking at the same data.

NAR reported:

Sales down 1,7 % month-over-month, down 2.2 % year-over-year

Prices up 4.3 % year-over-year

The market (from Econoday) expected annualized sales volumes of 5.150 M to 5.450 M (consensus 5.340 million) vs the 5.27 million reported.

Our analysis:

The unadjusted sales rate of growth decelerated 8,8 % month-over-month, down 7.5 % year-over-year - sales growth rate trend improved using the 3-month moving average.

The unadjusted price rate of growth decelerated 0.5 % month-over-month, up 3.1 % year-over-year

3.1 % year-over-year The homes for sale unadjusted inventory grew this month compared to last month, but remains historically low for Junes, and is unchanged from inventory levels one year ago).

Note the bold text in our analysis. Growth is never constant, so one must average data to understand trends - and existing home sales, even though in contraction, has been "less bad" for the last five months. The red line in the graph below shows the three-month rolling average of unadjusted existing home sales.

New Home Sales

New home sales declined this month - and the three-month rolling average also declined. Normally, I would say this sector is slowing but there are extenuating circumstances in this case:

Even with the decline this month, growth in 2019 still exceeds every year since 2007.

median prices have been declining since January 2018. My interpretation is that builders are adjusting home sizes and costs for the New Normal generational differences.

Summary of Residential Sales

It is possible that the data next month shows a different conclusion. There are forces which can tip the scales in any direction. The U.S. Census Bureau issued its Residential Vacancies & Homeownership report this past week which shows that the homeownership rates are remaining flat. Dr. Ralph B. McLaughlin, deputy chief economist, and executive of research and insights for CoreLogic said:

The growth in the homeownership rate has flattened because renters are growing at similar rates as owners. This dual-sided growth in household formation is a surely welcomed trend by industry players in both the owner- and renter-occupied segments of the U.S. housing market. It's a core sign of a healthy market, and one that doesn't show any signs of relenting in the near future.

Economic Forecast

[Note: The year-over-year real GDP was revised in the 2Q2019 advance estimate released today. GDP trend lines are now more in align with our forecasts]

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long term decline which began in July 2018 - and continued this month (July 2019). Our forecast is approaching closer to the zero growth line. There currently is a disconnect between GDP and the EconintersectEconomic Index. Because inventories rise and trade falls going into economic slowdowns [which increases GDP] - one can suggest that GDP is a lagging indicator to the underlying economy.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. However, we expect jobs growth over the next six months to exceed the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.