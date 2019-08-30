Weekly Economic Release Summary: Trump Could Be Right About Recession Talk

Have you been wondering when the next recession will hit? Seems like recession stories appear daily in the media. This should scare the bejesus out of investors who would want to position themselves for a recession. I find this emphasis on recession trash talk interesting.

Let me start by saying that currently - outside of a yield curve inversion - there is no reliable short or long term indicator warning of a recession. Recession forecasting becomes more-and-more inaccurate the further out one forecasts. Six months seems to be the outside limit for a quantitative and objective forecast. Most of the recession forecasters I have read are forecasting a recession from one to two years away. These are subjective forecasts.

At this point, no forward-looking quantitative economic forecast is warning of a recession. Our September economic forecast issued this week [discussed later in this post] improved modestly for the second month in a row.

A recession will happen in the future at some point - this is a bettable certainty. And sooner or later a recession forecast will end up being correct.

I find it interesting that there was a major economic downturn in 2016 - and there was no recession trash talk them.

Propaganda as defined:

Propaganda is information that is not objective and is used primarily to influence an audience and further an agenda, often by presenting facts selectively to encourage a particular synthesis or perception or using loaded language to produce an emotional rather than a rational response to the information that is presented.

The current round of recession talk should be considered propaganda.

History shows that a first-term President lucky enough to have a growing economy is usually re-elected. Those who do not like President Trump need to trash the economy.

No one should blame President Obama for the crappy economy he was stuck with. A good economy requires some luck (events which boost the economy), the Federal Reserve proper stewardship of monetary policy, and a Congress working on fiscal policy to boost the economy. President Obama was stuck with a Fed which never shifted out of a recession-recovery gear and a Congress which literally did nothing to boost the economy. Have things changed much under President Trump? The Federal Reserve remains behind the eight ball in interpreting inflation and economic direction whilst Congress continues to do nothing.

President Trump is wrong in saying the economy is "strong" but a President is a cheerleader for the economy. If he said the economy was tubing, likely it would tube.

As an investor, I am not positioning myself for a recession - but for changing economic dynamics.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long term decline which began in July 2018 - this month (September 2019) our forecast again marginally improved for the second month but continues to predict very little growth.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a significant slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. We are currently predicting the jobs growth to be below the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: family income continues to grow at a good rate

transport continues to warn of soft growth

consumer sentiment weakens