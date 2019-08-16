Weekly Economic Release Summary: Productivity Is Not What It Is Cracked Up To Be

This past week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released productivity and costs for 2Q2019. The bottom line was that the year-over-year productivity growth slowed.

My view of productivity is very different from the headline view. Productivity calculations are complicated - far too complicated for economists to come to a conclusion satisfactory to this simple Industrial Engineer:

Generally speaking, productivity is, in industrial engineering, defined as the relation of output (i.e. produced goods) to input (i.e. consumed resources) in the manufacturing transformation process.

Productivity assessments, even within a single company, are very complicated. When one goes beyond the individual company, they are impossible to accurately forecast when discussing an entire sector or economy. Industrial engineers do not use costs as a component to determine productivity. Industrial Engineers count processes and manhours - and are able to isolate improvements as elements change. So to generalize about sectors, economists have to make too many assumptions which not only make the calculations inaccurate - but their productivity conclusions jump around like a Mexican Jumping Bean.

A Better View Of Productivity

There are some rough tools which will get one into the ballpark of productivity improvement. These are monetary-based views, and likely are correct only in trends (but not in calculating an exact productivity change).

The following graphs on manufacturing, investment, retail trade, and health care are comparing inflation-adjusted growth of that sector to employment growth in that sector - as well as for the economy overall.

Economy Overall

In the case of the economy overall, for the last two years - it appears output (blue line) is now growing faster than employment.

The problem with this analysis is that it is a gross generalization - but it does estimate that we are looking for a positive productivity increase in the last year.

Manufacturing

In the case of manufacturing, output (blue line) is now growing slower than employment.

It should come as no surprise that manufacturing's productivity is contracting.

Construction

Since 2012, construction output and employment are also growing at nearly the same rate implying there is little productivity growth.

Services

The only significant productivity growth I can find is in the services sector.

Beginning with the retail sector, the obvious gain in productivity is seen throughout the graph below and continues today.

There also is an improvement in the health care sector.

Another Alternate View Of Productivity Removing Transfer Payments

Another way of looking at productivity is the year-over-year rate of growth of GDP normalized to employed population - red line) vs. GDP per capita (blue line). This metric is partially showing how well businesses are utilizing the labor force - and in a rough way looks at productivity growth if one eliminated government transfer payments from GDP. (see red line in the graph below):

The red line in the above graph suggests there is little overall productivity growth.

Overall Conclusion On Productivity

If you want to be entertained with a diatribe on productivity - Yves Smith carved up this subject well looking at it from an entirely different angle. In economics and life, a little knowledge [on a subject] is a dangerous thing.

This proverb 'A Little Knowledge Is A Dangerous Thing' means a person is sharing his views with others and doesn't have enough knowledge of a particular subject, especially medical, religion, or education field, it can lead to dangerous situations. People with limited experience can often mislead people. Innocent people or people with a lack of information may easily believe the person pretending to know everything because most of the time, they are very convincing. A person with a little information and knowledge can also become a cause of suffering and even death due to their overconfidence.

The problem really is that economists seem to only understand money flows - and they use money to measure productivity. Productivity is an extremely nuanced calculation which is never totally accurate as there are shifting technology and/or methods. The core of industrial engineering productivity is a measure of labor hours for a specific task Vs. the output of those labor hours - and that detailed data is not available to anyone outside of a company.

The economist's methodology of measuring productivity overstates productivity when outsourcing is increasing and understates productivity when outsourced production is returned.

Economic Forecast

[Note: The year-over-year real GDP was revised in the 2Q2019 advance estimate GDP trend lines are now more in align with our forecasts]

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long term decline which began in July 2018 - this month (August 2019) our forecast marginally improved but continues to predict very little growth.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. However, we expect jobs growth over the next six months to exceed the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: consumer confidence declined

manufacturing remained soft

but the outlier this week was retail sales which significantly improved. some pundits attribute this to Amazon Prime