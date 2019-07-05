Weekly Economic Release Summary: Placing Too Much Emphasis On the Effects of Import Duties

U.S. Treasury revenue growth has continued to accelerate. What portion of this revenue is due to import duties?

The graph below shows that the rolling averages (red line) for U.S. Government tax revenues are at a three year high.

Year-over-Year Change in US Government Receipts - Monthly (blue line) and Three Month Rolling Average (red line)

The following graph shows the jump in revenue from custom's duties.

For the fiscal year-to-date, Customs Duties collected are $44,866 million, whilst the last fiscal year for the same period was $24,809 million, This means:

Duties are currently 2.0% of the federal receipts; Federal tax receipts for this fiscal year to date have grown $50,376 million; Duties have increased $20,057 fiscal year-to-date. Duties therefor account for 39.8% of the revenue increase in the current fiscal year.

The bottom line is that even without the increase in duties, there is still an increase in revenues - just proportionally smaller.

Many economists and pundits say that the consumer pays for import duties. Yet, this has not been the case - there has been NO overall increase in the cost of imported goods.

Year-over-Year Change - Import Prices (blue line) and Export Prices (red line)

Common economic wisdom concerning tariffs never envisioned the value-added supply chains that are evident in the 21st century. Economic theory is based on the world that existed at the turn of the 20th century - and the world economies ran on the gold standard.

Economists will continue to be wrong on tariffs as there are so many ways tariffs are mitigated in the process including currency devaluations, source swapping, and business eating the increase.

Another point is that half the proceeds of government revenues (black line on the graph below) are returned to the consumers in the form of transfer payments.

Common wisdom places too much emphasis on the effects of duties. They are a tool in any country's bag-of-tricks to be used to even the playing field. All countries have a duty and regulation wall which prevents free trade - some much more than others. Most trade walls are implemented to try to give domestic businesses a leg up over foreign competitors.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index for July 2019 long term decline began in July 2018 - and continued this month. Our forecast is approaching closer to the zero growth line. There currently is a disconnect between GDP and the Econintersect Economic Index. Because inventories rise and trade falls going into economic slowdowns [which increases GDP]- one can suggest that GDP is a lagging indicator to the underlying economy.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. However, we expect jobs growth over the next six months to exceed the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

