Weekly Economic Release Summary: Industrial Production Seems Posed to Contract

Manufacturing growth has historically been the "canary in the coal mine" for economic trends. The question is what a dead canary means today - because manufacturing is flirting with contraction.

One reason to question manufacturing's canary role is that its contribution to GDP has declined from 14.5 % in 2000 to less than 11.5 % in 2018.

Manufacturing employment has declined from 13 % of total employment in 2000 to less than 9 % today.

And the percent contribution to total compensation to employees for manufacturing has declined from over 15 % in 2000 to just over 10 % in 2017 (the last year data is available from the BEA).

In this week's Federal Reserve's Industrial Production, manufacturing's year-over-year growth declined to 0.4 %. The trend lines generally match between GDP growth and manufacturing growth but currently, the trends are very different.

GDP may be the problem - and the way it measures economic growth. One of the best coincident indicators shows a similar trend to manufacturing.

In fact, I am not aware of any coincident index that confirms the upward trend of GDP.

What I have found interesting in the June Federal Reserves Industrial Production release was the contraction of capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector.

Seasonally Adjusted Capacity Utilization - Year-over-Year Change - Seasonally Adjusted - Total Industry (blue line) and Manufacturing Only (red line)

Capacity utilization tells you even more than production. When capacity utilization is contracting year-over-year it is likely that:

inflation pressures have evaporated;

shift work has decreased;

investment is down;

employment growth is slowing;

overtime is shrinking.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long term decline which began in July 2018 - and continued this month (July 2019). Our forecast is approaching closer to the zero growth line. There currently is a disconnect between GDP and the EconintersectEconomic Index. Because inventories rise and trade falls going into economic slowdowns [which increases GDP] - one can suggest that GDP is a lagging indicator to the underlying economy.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. However, we expect jobs growth over the next six months to exceed the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

