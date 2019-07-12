Weekly Economic Release Summary: Employment Growth In Decline

For months, our interpretation of JOLTS (BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) has been that employment growth will be slowing. JOLTS again this past week continues to reaffirm the slowing growth forecasts.

The graph below shows the general correlation between nonfarm payrolls (red line) and JOLTS (blue line).

As we have been forecasting based on our interpretation of JOLTS data, JOLTS growth began to slow at the end of last year. And sure enough in 2019 BLS employment began to slow with the current year-to-date being the worst since 2010.

Cumulative Nonfarm Private Employment Growth Through June of Each Calendar Year adjusted unadjusted 2004 1147 1828 2005 1243 1984 2006 1131 1826 2007 701 1329 2008 -844 -374 2009 -3851 -3429 2010 468 860 2011 1218 1761 2012 1133 1727 2013 1254 1722 2014 1392 1874 2015 1263 1732 2016 963 1513 2017 1038 1693 2018 1347 1916 2019 960 1537

Source: BLS, author calculations

Our monthly economic forecast also has been suggesting a slowing of employment growth beginning with our October 2018 post - and the Conference Board's employment growth forecast began declining in December 2018. Slowing employment growth is being widely forecast if anyone was listening.

Another interesting data point released this week came from the BLS. The graph below shows that the middle class continues to draw the short stick in wage growth. The only positive thought is your rate of growth for income gets better once the government makes you poorer or richer.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index for July 2019 long term decline began in July 2018 - and continued this month. Our forecast is approaching closer to the zero growth line. There currently is a disconnect between GDP and the Econintersect Economic Index. Because inventories rise and trade falls going into economic slowdowns [which increases GDP]- one can suggest that GDP is a lagging indicator to the underlying economy.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. However, we expect jobs growth over the next six months to exceed the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

