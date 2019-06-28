Weekly Economic Release Summary: Durable Goods and Recession Signals

Durable goods slipped into contraction year-over-year. Should this be considered a recession flag?

We all know Boeing's issues with the 737 MAX. This has helped to depress durable goods sales, as Boeing's commercial aircraft contribute around 5% to durable goods sales. Few are lining up to buy 737 MAX's until its issues are resolved - and it is likely there is some contagion to other Boeing products. But the contraction of durable goods sales cannot be laid solely at the feet of Boeing.

To visualize the drivers of durable goods - the chart below shows transport (mostly aircraft is the volatile element in durable goods).

Unadjusted Durable Goods New Orders Year-over-Year Growth - Consumer Goods less transport (blue line), All Durable Goods (green line), and Transport (red line)

The blue line in the graph shows durable goods sales to consumers (ignores the transport sector). And for the last year, the rate of growth for consumer durable goods have been slowing.

However, a rapid decline in the rate of growth for durable goods sales is not a recession flag - as it happens often without a recession occurring.

The biggest tail on this dog is that the rate of growth of inventories for durable goods has remained constant.

Recessions historically do not happen unless the rate of growth for durable goods inventories is falling. This may be counterintuitive but it is what it is.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index for June 2019 long term decline began in July 2018 - and continued this month. This forecast flies in the face of the continuing improvement trend of Real GDP. There currently is a disconnect between GDP and the Econintersect Economic Index. Part of the reason is that GDP adjusts for trade, and we believe imports are an essential element of economic activity on Main Street. Further, GDP believes economic activity includes inventory, whilst Econintersect ignores inventory. If imports and inventory were ignored - GDP growth would have been less than half of the headline number.

Economic Releases This Past Week

