Weekly Economic Release Summary: Cutting The Federal Funds Rate Will Not Prevent A Recession

The FOMC said in their meeting minutes released this past week:

Among those participants who commented on financial stability, most highlighted recent credit market developments, the elevated valuations in some asset markets, and the high level of nonfinancial corporate indebtedness. Several participants noted that high levels of corporate debt and leveraged lending posed some risks to the outlook.

According to economic theory, a lower federal funds rate leads to lower borrowing costs for business and consumers. Then, in theory, business and consumers would borrow more money which in turn would be spent spurring the economy. In practice during the last 20 years, it is only some consumer borrowing which follows the trend lines of the federal funds rate. Additionally, IF corporate debt is already too high - how would a lower interest rate help corporations borrow more so they could spend more.

The problem is and continues to be that:

Even if the cost to borrow money is cheap - yah gotta have a need to borrow money.

And the lending institution needs to have a reasonable expectation that the loan will be repaid - the median consumer is likely unable to borrow more money.

Lower interest rates produce lower-income to lenders which tends to counter any increase in purchasing by consumers. Debt has two sides - the borrower and the lender. What is good for one is likely not good for the other.

The graph below shows consumer credit outstanding (this data series does not include mortgages) is now above a high of over 26% of consumer spending in the 2000s, and well above the averages before the mid-1990s.

The Ratio of Total Consumer Loans Outstanding to Consumer Spending

My Bottom Line

For the last 3 years, consumer borrowing growth has been fairly constant - even though interest rates for consumer loans have been historically low. In today's economy, I struggle to identify any newly developed product or service that would cause one to borrow money to purchase.

Although I fail to see how a lower federal funds rate helps the U.S. economy directly, the global economy is a different story. As the dollar is, in reality, an international currency - the federal funds rate leaks into the global economy. A lower federal funds rate improves multinational corporations bottom line and does tend to stimulate smaller economies which trade in U.S. dollars. Improved international trade would help U.S. exports PROVIDED the dollar does not strengthen.

Lowering the federal funds rate can only provide minuscule economic benefit when the rate is already historically low.

My final thought is that the economy faltered in 2015-16 (see blue line in the graph associated with our economic index below) - and a recession did not follow. At this point, the discussion of a recession is very premature.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long term decline which began in July 2018 - this month (August 2019) our forecast marginally improved but continues to predict very little growth.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. However, we expect jobs growth over the next six months to exceed the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: new and existing homes rate of growth continues to improve but still remains soft

transport continues to warn of soft growth

the FOMC forecasts economy on a good path but lowered the federal funds rate anyway :(