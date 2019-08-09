Weekly Economic Release Summary: Consumer Credit Slowing And It Says Little About The Economy

The relationship of consumer credit to the economy is not well understood. This confusion has many thinking that there is a consumer debt crisis underway.

Consumer credit use from month to month is closely measured by economists because it is considered an indicator of economic growth or contraction. If consumers overall are willing to borrow and confident they can repay their debts on time, the economy gets a boost.

This Investopedia statement should be considered theoretical, and not factual, as there is little correlation between consumer credit growth and GDP/Personal Consumption Expenditure growth. Currently:

The rate of growth of consumer credit outstanding currently is growing at nearly the same rate as consumer spending. It is NOT elevated. However, it was not elevated or depressed leading into the Great Recession. Likely consumer credit growth is not a recession flag in the New Normal.

Household Debt Payments As A Percent of Disposable Income is near all-time lows. Because of the low interest, consumers can borrow more and pay less. Still, this is not causing consumers to line up at the credit trough.

There are defects &/or questions raised in this analysis:

This is averaged data and not median. I believe the lower half of the population is tapped out credit-wise [either cannot obtain credit or are carrying too much debt and cannot get more credit]. This lower half group can do little to accelerate their spending. And the lower half of the population is underweighted in the average.

What effect does inflation have on consumer credit growth? Historically, higher inflation has correlated with higher consumer credit growth [the bottom line is that you can borrow and pay back with money worth less than when the item was purchased].

When one borrows money, it must be paid back. So borrowing money today likely means that something in the future will not be bought. My point here is that there is an optimum level of consumer credit growth - and it is my position that the U.S. consumer is likely near the optimum level.

Economic Forecast

[Note: The year-over-year real GDP was revised in the 2Q2019 advance estimate GDP trend lines are now more in align with our forecasts]

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long term decline which began in July 2018 - and continued this month (August 2019). Our forecast is approaching closer to the zero growth line.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. However, we expect jobs growth over the next six months to exceed the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week, there was no significant data releases. The minor releases this week did little to signal a change to the general trend of weak economic growth.