Weekly Economic Release Summary: Construction Employment Up, Construction Spending Is In Contraction

This was a week of not-so-great news for the economy:

inflation-adjusted construction spending down 9.0 % year-over-year.

the ISM manufacturing survey is now in contraction

layoffs in August highest since 2009

poor BLS jobs report

There was some good news also:

Hurricane Dorian impact on the USA is relatively small

Trade data coming in stronger than expected

Construction spending was particularly interesting - as it has been easing slowly since 2015 from 15% annual growth to contraction this year. Yet the annual growth in the number of construction workers has been fairly constant in this same period.

Construction employment continues to grow year-over-year whilst the rate of construction growth is in contraction. Construction has one of the highest rates of employment using the contribution to GDP as the metric.

Employment by Sector Per $1 Million of GDP Sector Employment Per GDP $1 M Private industries 8.0 Mining 1.6 Utilities 2.0 Construction 11.7 Manufacturing 6.0 Wholesale trade 5.2 Retail trade 14.3 Transportation and warehousing 10.2 Information 2.3 Finance, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing 2.5 Professional and business services 9.0 Government 10.4 Source: BEA, BLS, author calculations

The table [and source data] above does not break out big construction projects and those of handymen and small construction companies. Generally the smaller the job, the more labor-intensive it is. The takeaway here is that it is likely smaller projects [which have much less automation] are increasing whilst major projects have declined. Major construction projects relatively do not generate a lot of employment,

For those who think the poor BLS jobs report is an anomaly - our economic forecast for September only forecasts job growth between 100,000 to 120,000. Our 6-month forecast is for a slowing of jobs growth.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index has a long term decline which began in July 2018 - this month (September 2019) our forecast again marginally improved for the second month but continues to predict very little growth.

The fundamentals which lead jobs growth are now showing a significant slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. We are currently predicting the jobs growth to be below the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

economic forecast

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: trade is showing signs of life

transport continues to warn of soft growth

employment growth rate is trending down

the PMI manufacturing survey is in contraction