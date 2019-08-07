Wednesday’s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

U.S. stock futures are tracking lower this morning. The weakness will test buyers' resolve to see if Tuesday's sharp rebound was a one-off or the beginning of a more sustainable recovery.

Source: Shutterstock

Ahead of the bell, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.76%, and S&P 500 futures are lower by 0.73%. Nasdaq-100 futures have shed 0.74%.

In the options pits, call volume took the lead while overall volume fell back toward more normal levels. Specifically, about 18.9 million calls and 18.6 million puts changed hands on the session.

Meanwhile, over at the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio fell back to 0.78. Its behavior over the past week is telling. Extreme spikes like that seen on Friday and Monday suggest the panic is overdone and a bounce is likely.

Options activity was buzzing Tuesday in Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ).

Let's take a closer look:

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis shares rocketed as much as 16% higher yesterday on strong fiscal fourth-quarter guidance. Cooler heads prevailed by day's end, however, and ACB stock ended the day up 10%. Volume ballooned to 36.8 million shares marking its most active day since March.

The Canadian company announced forecasts for revenue of C$100 million to C$107 million. It marks explosive growth versus the year-ago period, which only saw revenue of C$19.1 million. Per Factset consensus, however, analysts were gunning for C$112 million for the quarter.

Nonetheless, investors rewarded ACB shares with a hefty gain. Unfortunately, the price trend remains on shaky footing. The descending 50-day and 200-day moving averages sit atop the stock and need to be taken out before a bona-fide uptrend forms.

On the options trading front, traders came after calls with a vengeance. Total activity rocketed to 298% of the average daily volume, with 99,211 contracts traded; 87% of the trading came from call options alone.

Starbucks (SBUX)

China who? Yuan what? Such are the messages broadcast by Starbucks shares this week. The stock's resilience in the face of the broad market rout has been impressive. The past week has seen some selling, but it has created a garden variety retracement and nothing more. Yesterday's rally saw buyers return near the rising 20-day moving average.

A pop above Tuesday's high could signal the next upswing has begun. The lack of heavy volume during the retracement shows a lack of major distribution or profit-taking by institutions during the bloodbath elsewhere. This makes SBUX stock one of the better buys among market-leading stocks.

On the options trading front, calls dominated the session. Activity climbed to 166% of the average daily volume, with 79,616 total contracts traded. Calls accounted for 81% of the day's take.

Implied volatility fell on the day to 26%, placing it at the 56th percentile of its one-year range. Premiums are pricing in daily moves of $1.59 or 1.7%.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Stocks were ripping yesterday, but Beyond Meat missed the memo. Its shares jumped out of the gate, sure, but as soon as the bell rang, sellers emerged with a vengeance. By day's end, the stock was limping into the close with an 8.3% loss.

Bears have been betting the bloom was off the rose ever since the July 29 earnings release. The revenue numbers were mouth-watering, but adjusted earnings-per-share came in well below expectations. Additionally, the company announced a secondary offering priced at $160 per share that largely allows insiders to lock-in a hefty profit.

This is the first big test of BYND stock's uptrend. The freshly minted 50-day moving average is now being tested. If bulls want to maintain the integrity of the overall trend, now's the time to step up and halt the decline.

On the options trading front, calls outpaced puts despite the day's drubbing. Activity ticked up to 113% of the average daily volume, with 209,440 total contracts traded. Calls claimed 64% of the session's sum.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig didn't hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Check out his recently releasedBear Market Survival Guideto learn how to defend your portfolio against market volatility.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Wednesday's Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat appeared first on InvestorPlace .