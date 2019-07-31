Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VXF

The Vanguard Extended Market ETF ( VXF ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 889,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 341,000. Shares of VXF were up about 0.5% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Sellas Life Sciences Group ( SLS
), trading down about 10.6% with over 118.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and 2U ( TWOU
), down about 62.7% on volume of over 40.0 million shares. Big 5 Sporting Goods ( BGFV
) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 46.1% on the day, while Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) is lagging other components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF, trading lower by about 100%.
