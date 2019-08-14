Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VDC

By BNK Invest,

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 711,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of VDC were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were The Kraft Heinz ( KHC ), trading off about 2% with over 9.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-Cola ( KO ), off about 0.1% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. Performance Food Group ( PFGC ) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.6% on the day, while United Natural Foods ( UNFI ) is lagging other components of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.

