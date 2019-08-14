The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 711,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of VDC were off about 1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were The Kraft Heinz ( KHC
), trading off about 2% with over 9.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-Cola ( KO
), off about 0.1% on volume of over 7.4 million shares. Performance Food Group ( PFGC
) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.6% on the day, while United Natural Foods ( UNFI
) is lagging other components of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VDC