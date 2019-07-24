The iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF ( SLVP ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 268,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of SLVP were up about 1.3% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Hecla Mining ( HL
), trading up about 1.5% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining ( CDE
), up about 2.1% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. McEwen Mining ( MUX
) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.8% on the day, while Buenaventura Mining ( BVN
) is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLVP