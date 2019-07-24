Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLVP

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF ( SLVP ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 268,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of SLVP were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Hecla Mining ( HL ), trading up about 1.5% with over 6.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining ( CDE ), up about 2.1% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. McEwen Mining ( MUX ) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.8% on the day, while Buenaventura Mining ( BVN ) is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

Wednesday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: SLVP VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLVP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: SLVP , HL , CDE , MUX , BVN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar