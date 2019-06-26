Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PTF

The Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF ( PTF ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 91,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of PTF were up about 0.1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pareteum ( TEUM
), trading off about 16% with over 6.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Square ( SQ
), up about 1.2% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Monolithic Power Systems ( MPWR
) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.9% on the day.
