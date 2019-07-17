Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSK

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF ( PSK ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 769,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 157,000. Shares of PSK were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America Depositary Shares ( BAC.PRB ), trading up about 0.2% with over 203,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo & Depositary Shares ( WFC.PRQ ), trading flat on volume of over 136,000 shares. Hartford Financial Services Group ( HIG.PRG ) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.5% on the day, while Wells Fargo Cumulative Perpetual ( WFE.PRA ) is lagging other components of the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.

Wednesday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: PSK VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar