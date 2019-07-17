The SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF ( PSK ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 769,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 157,000. Shares of PSK were up about 0.2% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America Depositary Shares ( BAC.PRB
), trading up about 0.2% with over 203,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo & Depositary Shares ( WFC.PRQ
), trading flat on volume of over 136,000 shares. Hartford Financial Services Group ( HIG.PRG
) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.5% on the day, while Wells Fargo Cumulative Perpetual ( WFE.PRA
) is lagging other components of the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSK