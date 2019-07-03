Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFI

The Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 299,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PFI were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were JP Morgan Chase, trading down about 0.2% with over 6.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Visa, up about 0.9% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Innovative Industrial Properties is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.8% on the day.

Wednesday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: PFI



