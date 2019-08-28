Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT

The Mortgage REIT Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 178,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of MORT were off about 0.6% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Annaly Capital Management, trading down about 1.8% with over 10.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AGNC Investment, off about 0.4% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.5% on the day, while Capstead Mortgage is lagging other components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.
