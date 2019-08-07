Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF ( MDYV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 704,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of MDYV were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Chesapeake Energy ( CHK ), trading down about 7.2% with over 42.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Oasis Petroleum ( OAS ), down about 35.2% on volume of over 25.4 million shares. Alleghany ( Y ) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.2% on the day.

Wednesday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: MDYV , CHK , OAS , Y


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar