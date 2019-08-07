The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF ( MDYV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 704,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of MDYV were down about 0.6% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Chesapeake Energy ( CHK
), trading down about 7.2% with over 42.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Oasis Petroleum ( OAS
), down about 35.2% on volume of over 25.4 million shares. Alleghany ( Y
) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV