The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 316,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of IXP were up about 1.3% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Comcast, trading up about 3.2% with over 13.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.9% on volume of over 12.5 million shares. Activision Blizzard is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Verizon Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP