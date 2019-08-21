Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

By BNK Invest,

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF ( IFV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 324,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 118,000. Shares of IFV were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Intelsat ( I ), trading up about 1.9% with over 352,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Developed Markets Ex-us Alphadex Fund ( FDT ), up about 1.1% on volume of over 44,000 shares. First Trust Bick Index Fund ( BICK ) is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Wednesday, trading up by about 1%.

