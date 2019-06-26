In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denbury Resources ( DNR ), up about 7.8% and shares of Penn Virginia ( PVAC ), up about 7.6% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF ( PXMG
), down about 5.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR
), lower by about 3%, and shares of Align Technology (ALGN), lower by about 2.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, PXMG