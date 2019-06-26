Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, PXMG

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denbury Resources ( DNR ), up about 7.8% and shares of Penn Virginia ( PVAC ), up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF ( PXMG ), down about 5.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ), lower by about 3%, and shares of Align Technology (ALGN), lower by about 2.7% on the day.

Wednesday&#39;s ETF Movers: XOP, PXMG VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, PXMG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: XOP , DNR , PVAC , NKTR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar