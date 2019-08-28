In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Unit, up about 14.6% and shares of Cimarex Energy, up about 9.7% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, down about 1.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Autodesk, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Fortinet, lower by about 4% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, IGV