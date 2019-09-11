In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Irhythm Technologies, up about 6.8% and shares of Surmodics, up about 6% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, off about 0.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Guardant Health, lower by about 5%, and shares of Healthequity, lower by about 4.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XHE, IHF