In trading on Wednesday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Teradyne ( TER ), up about 18.8% and shares of Texas Instruments ( TXN ), up about 7.4% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF ( XLP
), off about 0.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Campbell Soup ( CPB
), lower by about 2.5%, and shares of Conagra Brands (CAG), lower by about 2.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SOXX, XLP