In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF ( OIH ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Superior Energy Services ( SPN ), up about 44.4% and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings ( SLCA ), up about 10.8% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ
), down about 2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Golden Star Resources ( GSS
), lower by about 20.1%, and shares of Guyana Goldfields (GUY.CA), lower by about 7.2% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ