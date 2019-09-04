Quantcast

Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, FBT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries, up about 10.8% and shares of Valaris, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF), down about 0.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Exelixis, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

Wednesday&#39;s ETF Movers: OIH, FBTVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, FBT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: NBR , VAL , RARE , EXEL , FBT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?