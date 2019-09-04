In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries, up about 10.8% and shares of Valaris, up about 7.8% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF), down about 0.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Exelixis, lower by about 3.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, FBT