In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Patagonia Gold Corp (PGDC.CA), up about 14.3% and shares of Guyana Goldfields (GUY.CA), up about 13.8% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF ( MLPA
), down about 4.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Genesis Energy ( GEL
), lower by about 4%, and shares of Western Midstream Partners ( WES
), lower by about 3.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, MLPA