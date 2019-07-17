In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fortuna Silver Mines ( FSM ), up about 10.7% and shares of Hecla Mining ( HL ), up about 10.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Transportation Average ETF ( IYT
), off about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of CSX ( CSX
), lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC), lower by about 6.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IYT