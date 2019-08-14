In trading on Wednesday, the Gold Miners ETF ( GDX ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eldorado Gold ( EGO ), up about 8.8% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining ( HMY ), up about 6.5% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF ( OIH
), off about 5.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Superior Energy Services ( SPN
), lower by about 11.3%, and shares of Valaris (VAL), lower by about 10.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH