In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF ( CIBR ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Proofpoint ( PFPT ), up about 5.2% and shares of Zscaler ( ZS ), up about 4.4% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF ( FPE
), down about 0.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Wintrust Financial - Fixed-To-Floating ( WTFCM
), lower by about 1.1%, and shares of National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance (NRUC), lower by about 0.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, FPE