In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Symantec, up about 13.6% and shares of Fireeye, up about 3.7% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 0.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Momo, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Sina, lower by about 1.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, CQQQ