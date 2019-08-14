Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 16.32% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc , meanwhile, is up 9.03% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 26.08% year-to-date. Combined, D and NEE make up approximately 18.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 2.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) and Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and up 4.62% on a year-to-date basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.10% year-to-date, and Medtronic PLC is up 12.68% year-to-date. Combined, TMO and MDT make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -2.3% Consumer Products -2.4% Financial -2.4% Industrial -2.7% Materials -2.7% Technology & Communications -3.0% Services -3.7% Energy -4.2%

