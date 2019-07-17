Quantcast

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 16.72% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.73% year-to-date, and AES Corp. is up 24.16% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.71% on a year-to-date basis. Abbott Laboratories, meanwhile, is up 20.14% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 19.86% year-to-date. Combined, ABT and ABMD make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Healthcare -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Financial -0.8%
Services -0.9%
Industrial -1.2%
Energy -1.3%

